Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

TMHC stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,896 shares of company stock worth $4,631,009. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

