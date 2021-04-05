Brokerages Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.44. MSCI posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,772. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 52-week low of $265.29 and a 52-week high of $455.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

