Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $46.85. 578,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.