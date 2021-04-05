Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report sales of $13.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. First Community reported sales of $12.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $58.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.57 million, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Community by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Community by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Community by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,753. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $143.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

