Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.92 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report sales of $13.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. First Community reported sales of $12.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $58.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.57 million, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Community by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Community by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Community by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,753. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $143.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.