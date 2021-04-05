BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

BBIO stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

