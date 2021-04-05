BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of BPMP opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

