Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $104.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

