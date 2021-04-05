BOOM (BOOM) Price Up 13.7% This Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $20,494.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00053756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00675072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028349 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,050,885 coins and its circulating supply is 782,020,152 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

