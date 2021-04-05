Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,382.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,304.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,044.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,203.08 and a one year high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

