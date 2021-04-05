BonusCloud (BXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $128,745.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $128,745.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 77.4% higher against the dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00671608 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028931 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.