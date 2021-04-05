Bonded Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $761,708.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Bonded Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $16.46 million and $761,708.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00301260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.34 or 0.00750106 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 125.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00029790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

