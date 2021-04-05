Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Down 4.4%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 9,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 352,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOLT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In related news, Director Edgar Engleman acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, CEO Randall C. Schatzman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

