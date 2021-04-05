BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

