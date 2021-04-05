BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,659.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,874 shares of company stock worth $19,309,856. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.91. 27,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.