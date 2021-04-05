BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 680 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded up $8.59 on Monday, reaching $491.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.95 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

