BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Luminar Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,095. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

