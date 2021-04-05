BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 458 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 133.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $9.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,914. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.94 and its 200 day moving average is $281.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

