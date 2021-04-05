BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE:GWW traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $407.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.89 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.93.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.