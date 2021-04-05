BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.73. 154,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

