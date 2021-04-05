BMO Capital Markets Increases Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to $12.50

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

UNIEF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

