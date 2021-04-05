bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce earnings per share of ($3.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.79) and the lowest is ($3.40). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($3.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($11.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.50) to ($9.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($9.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.70) to ($8.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after buying an additional 129,254 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 1,238,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,353. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

