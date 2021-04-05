Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $822.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Blucora by 183.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Blucora by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

