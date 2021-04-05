Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 70,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,388. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,003,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.