Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

NYSE:BE opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,561.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,794 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

