BLOCKv Reaches Market Cap of $22.09 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $22.09 million and approximately $818,951.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00053112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00677253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00071195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028520 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

