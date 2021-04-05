BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BLE opened at $15.32 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.29.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.29.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.