BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s previous — dividend of $0.04.
NYSEAMERICAN:BZM opened at $15.02 on Monday. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $17.10.
