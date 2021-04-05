BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

NYSEAMERICAN:BZM opened at $15.02 on Monday. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

About BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

