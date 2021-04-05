BlackRock Inc. Purchases 7,981 Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Esports Entertainment Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMBL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $271.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

