BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $77.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Crown Crafts Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

