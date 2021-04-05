BlackRock Inc. Invests $187,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 19.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of STKL opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -114.15 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

