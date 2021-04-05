BlackRock Inc. Has $130,000 Holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

