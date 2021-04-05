BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,117 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $27.97 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $389.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSSE has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

