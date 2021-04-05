BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DB shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

