BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,616 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Issuer Direct worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

ISDR stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 million, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.95. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.