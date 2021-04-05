BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $111.30 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.30 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,093 shares of company stock worth $11,693,702. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

