Bitcoin Zero Achieves Market Cap of $102,473.14 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $102,473.14 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00297424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.00 or 0.00743958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.