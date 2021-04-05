BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0076

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 52.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 168.6% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,189.34 or 0.99081936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00096614 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001140 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

