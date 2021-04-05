BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stake Reduced by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $113.87 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

