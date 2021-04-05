Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Boosted by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $279.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.63.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.55.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

