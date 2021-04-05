Big Data Protocol (BDP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.81 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Big Data Protocol token can currently be bought for $3.33 or 0.00005645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $79.51 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00054156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00678772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028698 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,899,144 tokens. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

Big Data Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

