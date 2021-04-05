Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Insider Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Nicholas Keen sold 217 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $6,076.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50.

Shares of BCYC opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $703.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

