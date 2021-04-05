BHPCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $12.70 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00307305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.54 or 0.00751367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017616 BTC.

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

