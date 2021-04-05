Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $40.10 on Friday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $268.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

