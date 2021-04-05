Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:FC opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $411.96 million, a P/E ratio of -41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

