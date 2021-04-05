Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on B. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Barnes Group stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

