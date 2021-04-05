Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

