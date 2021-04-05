Barclays PLC Sells 664 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODC opened at $35.22 on Monday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,889 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $259,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

