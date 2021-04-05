Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CyberOptics by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $194.81 million, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

