Barclays PLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

PSQ opened at $13.67 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

