Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.